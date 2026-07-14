Tapan Nath dies by suicide in Bengaluru after friends' prank
India
A 28-year-old from Tripura, Tapan Nath, took his own life in Bengaluru after a prank by his friends left him injured.
He worked as kitchen staff in a Koramangala pub and was visibly shaken following the incident, despite friends trying to comfort him.
Police investigate, family informed
Police are looking into what happened and have informed Nath's family, arranging to send him home.
The tragedy has sparked conversations about how pranks can sometimes go too far and why emotional support matters for those affected.