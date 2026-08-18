Tarapith hotel fire kills 8, 34 discharged and 1 hospitalized
A fire broke out early Monday morning at a hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal, leaving eight people dead.
Most guests were asleep when the blaze started around 4:30am on the ground floor.
Out of 43 people staying there, one is still in the hospital while 34 were discharged after preliminary examination.
Pilgrims among victims, probe under way
Many of those who lost their lives were pilgrims visiting Tarapith's shrine during the holy month of Shravan.
The fire happened on the last Monday of this special month, when crowds usually fill the temple town.
Fire officials think a short circuit sparked the blaze, and police have detained one person for alleged lapses in the maintenance of the hotel's fire-fighting system.
West Bengal's chief minister has promised strict action and support for affected families.