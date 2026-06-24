Taratala factory shed collapse in Kolkata kills 5, 18 rescued
India
A construction site in Kolkata's Taratala area turned tragic on Wednesday when a factory shed suddenly collapsed, leaving five workers dead and several injured.
About 23 people were trapped under the debris, but rescue teams managed to pull out 18 survivors after quick action from locals and authorities.
Police detain 3 after Kolkata collapse
Eight of the rescued workers were taken to SSKM Hospital; sadly, three didn't make it while five are now stable.
Police have detained three people as part of an ongoing investigation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared his condolences with families and provided an update on rescue operations.
Control room numbers have been set up for anyone seeking help or updates.