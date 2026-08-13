Tardeo Mumbai apartment listed 6.30cr seeks pure vegetarian buyers
India
A apartment in Tardeo, Mumbai, listed for ₹6.30 crore, has stirred up controversy online after its Instagram video specified "pure vegetarian clients" only.
While the apartment boasts a panoramic view of the sprawling South Mumbai and the sea, many felt the dietary restriction was unfair and questioned whether food habits should determine where people can live.
Critics say exclusions hinder Mumbai housing
The listing's video racked up nearly 300,000 views and over 1,600 comments, with users calling out the policy as discriminatory.
This isn't a new problem; similar exclusions have been seen in areas like Ghatkopar and Mulund.
Critics say these restrictions make it even harder for non-vegetarian residents to find homes in Mumbai's already tough real estate market.