Ship targeting must end: India after sailor killed off Oman

The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

"While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard... I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers...tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal said.

Reacting to the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening."