Ship targeting must end: India after sailor killed off Oman
What's the story
India has once again stressed that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the Mideast region must end after an Indian seafarer was killed in an attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman on Monday. An unidentified aerial object struck the MSV Al Jusufi, an Indian-flagged cargo vessel, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said. In a post on X, Sonowal said the remaining 13 members were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.
Rescue operation
Omani Coast Guard evacuated 13 crew members
The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.
"While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard... I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers...tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal said.
Reacting to the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening."
Twitter Post
Read statement here
Ministry of External Affairs issues statement on attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national… pic.twitter.com/NwsJRSTRoo
Diplomatic efforts
'We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions'
Calling the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region "deeply concerning," it said, "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return."
"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."
Security concerns
Rising attacks on commercial vessels
The attack on MSV Al Jusufi is part of a larger pattern of rising attacks on commercial vessels in West Asia.
A maritime industry report published on October 28, citing International Maritime Organization figures, noted 121 attacks on vessels till October 27 this year, killing 24 seafarers.
The report mentioned incidents involving Iran and US blockade enforcement actions.
The identity of the aerial object that struck MSV Al Jusufi remains unknown, as does who was responsible for the incident.