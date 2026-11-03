Punjab: 1,612 stubble burning incidents reported till November 2

Environmental compensation proceedings were initiated in 573 cases, with fines totaling ₹29.15 lakh imposed. Of this amount, ₹19 lakh has been recovered so far.

In Tarn Taran district alone, 466 fields were inspected, and stubble burning was confirmed at 258 locations.

Environmental compensation of ₹13.10 lakh was imposed in these cases, and the entire amount was recovered. The district has also registered 258 FIRs against confirmed cases of farm fires.