Punjab: 1,612 stubble burning incidents reported till November 2
What's the story
Punjab has reported a total of 1,612 stubble burning incidents till November 2. The data was released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Tarn Taran district is the worst-affected with 489 cases, followed by Ferozepur (193) and Amritsar (192). Authorities have inspected 1,380 fields across Punjab and confirmed stubble burning at 663 locations.
Enforcement measures
Environmental compensation proceedings were initiated in 573 cases
Environmental compensation proceedings were initiated in 573 cases, with fines totaling ₹29.15 lakh imposed. Of this amount, ₹19 lakh has been recovered so far.
In Tarn Taran district alone, 466 fields were inspected, and stubble burning was confirmed at 258 locations.
Environmental compensation of ₹13.10 lakh was imposed in these cases, and the entire amount was recovered. The district has also registered 258 FIRs against confirmed cases of farm fires.
Other districts
Patiala district has registered 7 FIRs
Patiala district reported 54 stubble burning incidents with confirmed burning at eight locations out of 24 inspected fields.
Environmental compensation proceedings were initiated in seven cases here, imposing fines of ₹40,000, which were partially recovered. Seven FIRs were also registered in this district, while red entries were made in revenue records in two cases.
Official action
Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials
The PPCB report also highlighted 78 farms in the non-Active Fire Locations category where signs of stubble burning were detected.
Non-Active Fire Locations are fields or farms where satellite imagery does not pick up thermal heat triggers, but ground-level stubble burning or crop residue management violations are physically detected.
Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials in 13 cases related to these incidents.
However, no charge sheets or suspensions have been reported so far.