Task force led by Nandan Nilekani receives NEET reform suggestions
Major reforms could be coming to NEET and other big entrance exams.
A task force led by Nandan Nilekani has received suggestions to make these tests more secure and transparent, like holding NEET in two stages and setting up a permanent statutory examination authority through an Act of Parliament.
These ideas come from groups including ABVP, United Doctors Front, and the Educators Federation of India.
Groups demand NEET security and authority
ABVP wants NEET held twice a year so students can use their best score, plus tighter security at exam centers.
The United Doctors Front is pushing for a dedicated exam authority with teams focused on cybersecurity and logistics: think GPS-tracked question papers.
The Educators Federation of India is calling for encrypted question paper transfers, CCTV-monitored printing just before exams, and a new council to keep standards high and prevent leaks.
All together, these changes aim to make public exams safer and fairer for everyone.