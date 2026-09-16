Task force led by Nandan Nilekani receives NEET reform suggestions

ABVP wants NEET held twice a year so students can use their best score, plus tighter security at exam centers.

The United Doctors Front is pushing for a dedicated exam authority with teams focused on cybersecurity and logistics: think GPS-tracked question papers.

The Educators Federation of India is calling for encrypted question paper transfers, CCTV-monitored printing just before exams, and a new council to keep standards high and prevent leaks.

All together, these changes aim to make public exams safer and fairer for everyone.