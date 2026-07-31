Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after more than 18 years
India
Author Taslima Nasreen just set foot in Kolkata for the first time since her expulsion more than 18 years ago.
Back in 2007, protests over her book Dwikhandito led to riots and forced her out.
Now based in Delhi with a long-term permit, she's returned for a two-day event and shared, "I am feeling very happy to be back."
Nasreen's visit draws mixed political reactions
Nasreen described her past expulsion as "heartbroken" but said she's grateful to return to what she calls a "progressive" city, even if she can't go back to Bangladesh.
The visit has sparked mixed political reactions: some leaders welcomed her, while others criticized alleged ties with the BJP and RSS.
Still, Nasreen seems focused on enjoying this long-awaited homecoming.