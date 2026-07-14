Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata August 1 after 'Dwikhondito' protests
India
Taslima Nasreen, the outspoken Bangladeshi-Swedish author and activist, is coming back to Kolkata on August 1 after a long 19-year break.
Her last visit ended in 2007 when protests over her book Dwikhondito got so intense (think road blockades and arson) that she had to leave the city.
Taslima Nasreen appears at Rabindra Sadan
Nasreen will take the stage at Rabindra Sadan, sharing stories about her exile, reciting poetry, and reflecting on those turbulent days.
The event is organized by local rights groups and will also feature organizers said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay are also expected to attend the event.