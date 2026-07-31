Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata for Rabindra Sadan event
India
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has finally returned to Kolkata, nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city due to protests over her outspoken writing.
She's in town for an event at Rabindra Sadan, where she'll be reciting poetry and speaking out against religious fundamentalism, a cause she's never shied away from.
'Dwikhandito' sparked protests against Taslima Nasreen
Back in 2007, Nasreen's book Dwikhandito sparked major unrest and street violence, with many accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.
Authorities declared her a security risk and moved her out of Kolkata for safety, eventually leading her to leave India altogether.
Despite all this, Nasreen has kept using her voice for women's rights and free speech, and now she's back where it all started.