Taslima Nasreen urges India, Bangladesh, Pakistan to adopt UCC
India
Taslima Nasreen, the well-known Bangladeshi author living in exile, is urging India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to adopt a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to tackle gender discrimination.
At a Kolkata press conference, she shared how laws often leave women behind, like Hindu women in Bangladesh not being allowed to inherit property.
"Much of it can be removed through a UCC. It is essential," Nasreen said.
Joy Goswami forced offstage during tribute
During her Kolkata visit, a tribute event got tense when poet Joy Goswami was forced offstage after Nasreen invited him to speak.
She said she felt "insulted" and stressed that everyone deserves their voice.
Despite this, she stood firm on supporting women's equality and pushing for UCC across the region.