Taslima Nasreen warns Delhi NEET-UG protests may echo Bangladesh uprising

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has drawn a connection between the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising.

She pointed out that, while not identical, both movements reflect similar unrest, and expressed concern that the Delhi protests could lead to similar disastrous outcomes.

The Delhi protests are focused on NEET-UG 2026 issues and calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.