Taslima Nasreen warns Delhi NEET-UG protests may echo Bangladesh uprising
Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has drawn a connection between the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising.
She pointed out that, while not identical, both movements reflect similar unrest, and expressed concern that the Delhi protests could lead to similar disastrous outcomes.
The Delhi protests are focused on NEET-UG 2026 issues and calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Nasreen defends comments, says passport irrelevant
Facing criticism for commenting on India's internal matters, Nasreen stood her ground.
She explained that her opinions come from experience and genuine concern, not interference, and added that "opinions should be judged based on facts, reasoning and experience rather than a person's passport."
She also called out the selective backlash toward foreign voices, saying being a refugee in India doesn't make her views any less valid.