Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after 19-year exile over 'Lajja'

Nasrin didn't hold back on her views, saying that banning books or exiling writers "amounts to killing democracy."

She shared that earlier attempts to come back fell through due to security issues.

Now, with things looking up, she's planning to visit events like the Kolkata Book Fair and hopes to spend more time in the city where she feels she can finally "breathe the free, open air of Bengal."

Returning to Bangladesh still feels unlikely; she says it would take a "miracle."