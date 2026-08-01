Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after 19 years in exile
India
After 19 years in exile, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin is back in Kolkata, a city she calls home.
Forced to leave Bangladesh in 1994 and later Kolkata in 2007 due to threats over her outspoken writing, she described this return as reclaiming a "chapter of my lost life."
The event was marked by support from West Bengal's chief minister.
Nasrin thanks state, defends free thought
Nasrin made it clear her visit isn't a political move.
She thanked the state for helping her come back safely, but emphasized that what matters most is standing up for free speech, women's rights, and the freedom to challenge harmful ideas.
She argued that free thought cannot be silenced, a message she hopes inspires others facing pressure to stay quiet.