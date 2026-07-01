TASMAC employees protest Friday for paid sick leave, job security
India
TASMAC employees hit the streets on Friday, calling out for fair treatment at work.
They are asking for basics like job security, paid sick leave, dearness allowance, and even just proper food breaks, things other government staff already get but TASMAC workers do not.
Unions demand special committee on TASMAC
Protesters pointed out that while TASMAC's revenue funds welfare schemes elsewhere, their own staff are left behind.
Trade unions called current working conditions like slave labor and criticized the ruling TVK party for not keeping promises to improve things.
They want a special committee to address these issues and ensure TASMAC workers finally get equal treatment.