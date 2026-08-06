TASMAC launches online liquor portal for 21+ in Tamil Nadu
India
Starting August 6, folks in Tamil Nadu aged 21 and older can book their liquor online through TASMAC's new portal, tasmace2e.in.
You will be able to check what is in stock, see prices, pay digitally, and then pick up your order yourself, no more long lines or cash hassles.
TASMAC orders require shop pickup
Instead of home delivery like some other states, you will pick up your order at a TASMAC shop nearby (just search by area or shop number).
The site works in both Tamil and English. After you pay online, you will get a QR code for easy collection at the store, and everything is sold at MRP.
TASMAC hopes this will cut down on complaints about overcharging and make things smoother for everyone.