TASMAC workers protest bottle collection order in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi
India
TASMAC employees staged a protest on Monday, pushing back against a new government order that asked them to collect empty liquor bottles, a task they say wasn't part of their original job.
The demonstration, the protestors affiliated to CITU, led to more than 150 liquor shops shutting down for two days in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, causing quite a stir among regulars.
Officials assure workers no bottle collection
After talks with officials, workers were told they wouldn't have to handle bottle collection duties for now.
With this assurance, the protest ended and shops reopened, though many employees made it clear they're not happy about sudden changes to their work roles.