Tata Advanced Systems, L&T, Bharat Forge chosen for AMCA phase
India is gearing up for its own advanced fighter jets, and three big names, Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Forge are leading the charge under the AMCA (Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft) program.
These companies were chosen for their tech skills and will submit their plans soon.
Interestingly, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. isn't part of this phase.
Five AMCA prototypes, ₹15,000 cr budget
The winning team will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency to build five AMCA prototypes at a brand-new facility in Andhra Pradesh (expected to be ready within a year).
These fifth-generation jets will pack stealth features, AI integration, and support for unmanned systems.
Test flights are set for 2032, and the Indian Air Force could order 120 jets, with deliveries starting by 2035.
The project also has a hefty ₹15,000 crore budget just for prototypes, and will help kickstart India's Ghatak unmanned combat aircraft program too.