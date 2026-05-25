Tata Advanced Systems, L&T, Bharat Forge chosen for AMCA phase

Five AMCA prototypes, ₹15,000 cr budget

The winning team will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency to build five AMCA prototypes at a brand-new facility in Andhra Pradesh (expected to be ready within a year).

These fifth-generation jets will pack stealth features, AI integration, and support for unmanned systems.

Test flights are set for 2032, and the Indian Air Force could order 120 jets, with deliveries starting by 2035.

The project also has a hefty ₹15,000 crore budget just for prototypes, and will help kickstart India's Ghatak unmanned combat aircraft program too.