Tata Consultancy Services Nashik employees arrested over harassment, religious remarks
India
Four Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees in Nashik have been arrested after a staff member reported that his wife, also at TCS, was sexually harassed and targeted with insensitive religious remarks by colleagues.
The accused were already in custody for related offenses.
SIT investigates 9 cases against TCS
The arrested employees face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and religious misconduct.
This incident is part of a bigger issue: nine cases have now been filed against eight TCS staff members, with most allegations involving men, while one woman accused is still missing.
A Special Investigation Team led by senior police officials is digging into all the complaints to ensure nothing gets overlooked.