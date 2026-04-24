Tata Power, BSES Rajdhani carry out Delhi maintenance cuts today

Outage timings for Delhi neighborhoods

North-West Delhi's F Block Sector one will have outages from 6am to 9am and 10am to 1pm.

Siraspur goes dark from 8am to noon; Bawana's industrial zones from 6:30am to 8:30am and again 10:30am to 12:30pm

Mangolpuri (Mubarakpur Road) from 10am to noon.

In West Delhi, Uttam Nagar, Milap Nagar is out from 11am to 1pm

South Delhi's Nehru Enclave faces a noon to 2pm cut, while Dwarka Sector eight will be off between noon and 1pm.