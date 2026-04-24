Tata Power, BSES Rajdhani carry out Delhi maintenance cuts today
India
Heads-up, Delhi! Some neighborhoods will face power cuts today as Tata Power and BSES Rajdhani carry out maintenance to improve the electricity network.
If you live in North, North-West, West, or South Delhi, you might want to plan ahead for a few hours without electricity.
Outage timings for Delhi neighborhoods
North-West Delhi's F Block Sector one will have outages from 6am to 9am and 10am to 1pm.
Siraspur goes dark from 8am to noon; Bawana's industrial zones from 6:30am to 8:30am and again 10:30am to 12:30pm
Mangolpuri (Mubarakpur Road) from 10am to noon.
In West Delhi, Uttam Nagar, Milap Nagar is out from 11am to 1pm
South Delhi's Nehru Enclave faces a noon to 2pm cut, while Dwarka Sector eight will be off between noon and 1pm.