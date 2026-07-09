Tata Punch, scooter fall as Vasundhara road collapses, no injuries
India
A chunk of road near Atal Chowk in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, suddenly caved in on Thursday after some intense rainfall and soil erosion from a nearby construction site.
A Tata Punch SUV and a scooter fell right into the pit, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police shut road, hydraulic crane engaged
Police quickly shut down traffic and took charge of the scene. There's still debris falling onto the vehicles below as recovery teams work to pull them out with a hydraulic crane.
The area saw heavy rain; Kamla Nehru Nagar got 164mm, prompting an orange alert for more storms and gusty winds across Ghaziabad.