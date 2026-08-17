Tata Sons AGM threatened as Sir Ratan Tata Trust barred
The Tata Sons Annual General Meeting (AGM), set for August 18, might not happen as planned.
Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust owns over half of Tata Sons, is caught up in a government investigation over governance and financial issues.
Because it is barred from holding meetings right now, it cannot jointly nominate anyone with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to represent it at the Tata Sons AGM, meaning the meeting might not even have enough people to go ahead.
Sir Ratan Tata Trust under probe
The trouble started when allegations of rule-breaking surfaced against Sir Ratan Tata Trust back in May 2026, plus there is an old complaint about a questionable share transfer from 1989.
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner is looking into it all, but hearings are significantly delayed: some cases have been stuck for decades.
Until these issues get sorted out, Sir Ratan Tata Trust's ability to meet and jointly nominate a representative with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for the Tata Sons AGM is sidelined.