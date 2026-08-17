Tata Sons AGM threatened as Sir Ratan Tata Trust barred

The Tata Sons Annual General Meeting (AGM), set for August 18, might not happen as planned.

Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust owns over half of Tata Sons, is caught up in a government investigation over governance and financial issues.

Because it is barred from holding meetings right now, it cannot jointly nominate anyone with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to represent it at the Tata Sons AGM, meaning the meeting might not even have enough people to go ahead.