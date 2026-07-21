Taylor Farms recalls Marketside lettuce amid outbreak sickening over 1,645

Over 1,645 people in 34 states have gotten sick from a parasite linked to contaminated lettuce, with Michigan seeing the most cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating, and symptoms like diarrhea and fatigue can stick around for weeks if untreated.

Taylor Farms has recalled iceberg lettuce sold at Walmart under the Marketside brand, with "best if used by" dates from July 18 to August 3.