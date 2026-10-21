TBSE to publish Madhyamik and Higher Secondary 2027 schedules online
India
Heads up, Tripura students!
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is about to drop the 2027 exam schedules for both Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12).
Keep an eye on tbse.tripura.gov.in for the official dates, timings, and all the instructions you'll need to prep smart.
Download date sheet PDFs from TBSE
Once it's out, just head to the TBSE website and check the latest notifications.
You'll find links to download your class' date sheet as a PDF (super handy if you print it out for quick reference).
And remember: stick to the official site so you don't miss any important updates or fall for rumors.