TCS Adibatla employee Manish stopped for wearing mundu sparks protests
At TCS's Adibatla office in Telangana, an employee named Manish was stopped from entering because he wore a traditional mundu for Ayyappa Deeksha, even though he had told management about it two months ago.
Human resources asked him to switch to pants, worried clients might not understand the look, which led to protests from Ayyappa devotees and some Hindu groups who felt his religious expression was being restricted.
Police say no communal tension
Police stepped in and clarified there was no communal tension or formal complaint at that stage: just a misunderstanding over company dress rules.
The situation was under control.