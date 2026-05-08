TCS 'conversion' case accused Nida Khan nabbed after 42-day hunt

Nida Khan, the key accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) "conversion" case, was arrested on Thursday in Maharashtra . The arrest was made by a joint team of Nashik's Special Investigation Team (SIT), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, and Crime Branch, as per NDTV. Khan had been evading arrest for 42 days after multiple cases related to the investigation were filed against her, according to Hindustan Times.

Arrest details Khan was hiding with family in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Khan was arrested from a flat in Kaiser Colony, Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She had been hiding there with her family for four days. The police had reportedly kept the flat under surveillance for two days before the operation. After her arrest, Khan was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at the judge's residence for transit remand proceedings.

Court proceedings TCS suspended Khan after allegations made against her Earlier, Khan had moved a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest, citing her two-month pregnancy. However, the court refused to grant her interim relief. After her arrest, she was taken to Nashik for further questioning and legal proceedings. Earlier, Khan was reportedly transferred from the Nashik unit to TCS's offices in Malad and Hiranandani in Mumbai approximately three months ago, according to NDTV. TCS suspended Khan after allegations were made against her.

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Case background What is the case against Khan, her brother? The case against Khan and her brother, Danish Sheikh, emerged after a woman at TCS Nashik accused Sheikh of establishing a physical relationship under false pretenses of marriage. She alleged that he was already married to another woman, the police stated. The complainant also alleged that Khan made derogatory remarks about her faith and pressured her to convert.

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