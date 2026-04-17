TCS-linked Nashik BPO probe alleges sexual harassment, rape, religious coercion

TCS fires 7 employees, inquiry underway

TCS has fired seven employees and stressed its zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the situation "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said an internal inquiry is on, led by TCS COO Arathi Subramanian.

The Internal Complaints Committee's role is being questioned, and the case has reached the Supreme Court, with the National Commission for Women now looking into it.

Meanwhile, Nida Khan, named as a key figure, has denied any involvement through her family, who say she lives in Mumbai.