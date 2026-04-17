TCS-linked Nashik BPO probe alleges sexual harassment, rape, religious coercion
A TCS-linked BPO in Nashik is facing serious accusations of sexual harassment, rape, and religious coercion at work.
After a tip-off in early February, six female police officers went undercover at the Nashik facility for 40 days; the first FIR was filed on March 26 by a 23-year-old employee, and police have since registered nine FIRs and arrested eight employees.
More staff have since stepped forward with similar stories.
TCS fires 7 employees, inquiry underway
TCS has fired seven employees and stressed its zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the situation "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said an internal inquiry is on, led by TCS COO Arathi Subramanian.
The Internal Complaints Committee's role is being questioned, and the case has reached the Supreme Court, with the National Commission for Women now looking into it.
Meanwhile, Nida Khan, named as a key figure, has denied any involvement through her family, who say she lives in Mumbai.