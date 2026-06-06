TCS Nashik chargesheet says Danish Shaikh hid marriage, 2 children
Fresh details have surfaced in the TCS Nashik case, with a new chargesheet accusing Danish Shaikh of hiding his marriage and two children from the complainant.
She says Shaikh only admitted to this after being confronted earlier this year, claiming polygamy was allowed in his faith.
Danish Shaikh suggested complainant marry imam
The complainant says Shaikh suggested she marry an imam if she couldn't find someone else, and that the imam's wife would guide her in Islamic practices.
She also alleges that Shaikh and Tausif Attar planned to change her name to "Hania" after her alleged conversion, even asking for her original documents.
There were also plans to move her to Mumbai or Malaysia to keep her away from family.
Others, including AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, are accused of helping hide people involved as the investigation continues.