TCS Nashik chargesheet says Danish Shaikh hid marriage, 2 children

Danish Shaikh suggested complainant marry imam

The complainant says Shaikh suggested she marry an imam if she couldn't find someone else, and that the imam's wife would guide her in Islamic practices.

She also alleges that Shaikh and Tausif Attar planned to change her name to "Hania" after her alleged conversion, even asking for her original documents.

There were also plans to move her to Mumbai or Malaysia to keep her away from family.

Others, including AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, are accused of helping hide people involved as the investigation continues.