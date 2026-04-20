TCS Nashik engineer alleges religious harassment, 8 arrested, 9 FIRs
India
A woman engineer at TCS's Nashik office has accused several colleagues of ongoing workplace harassment, including inappropriate physical contact and offensive comments about her religion.
Police have arrested eight people so far, with nine first information reports (FIRs) filed after the allegations came to light.
TCS suspends accused, vows fair probe
TCS has suspended the accused employees and started an internal probe. The company says it stands by its zero-tolerance policy on harassment and is working with external entities for a fair investigation.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for a ninth suspect, while the victim shared that the harassment continued for months, even online after she blocked those involved.