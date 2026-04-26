TCS Nashik probe stalled after employee locks phone, forensic help
India
A serious investigation at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has hit a tech snag: the main suspect, a TCS employee, locked all files and apps on his phone with passwords.
This has slowed down the search for digital evidence, so the police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) turned to forensic experts for help cracking it.
Nashik employee alleges rape, 5 held
It all started when a 23-year-old employee filed an FIR on March 25, accusing a colleague of rape under false promises of marriage.
As police dug deeper, more claims of harassment and even forced conversion attempts surfaced.
The accused and four others are currently in police custody until April 29 as investigators look into possible patterns targeting vulnerable employees.