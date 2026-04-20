TCS Nashik SIT probe follows 9 FIRs alleging harassment, coercion

Three accused named, Nida Khan absconding

The main accused (Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan) are facing legal action, though Khan is currently absconding.

As the SIT digs deeper (even looking into possible extremism links), TCS has brought in Deloitte and Trilegal for an internal review.

With unclear HR leadership at the Nashik unit making accountability tricky, both security measures and company processes are now under close watch.