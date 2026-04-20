TCS Nashik SIT probe follows 9 FIRs alleging harassment, coercion
TCS's Nashik office is under serious investigation after allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion surfaced in 2026.
Things escalated with nine FIRs filed against several employees in March-April 2026, prompting the police to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The case has put a spotlight on workplace safety and culture at the tech giant.
Three accused named, Nida Khan absconding
The main accused (Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan) are facing legal action, though Khan is currently absconding.
As the SIT digs deeper (even looking into possible extremism links), TCS has brought in Deloitte and Trilegal for an internal review.
With unclear HR leadership at the Nashik unit making accountability tricky, both security measures and company processes are now under close watch.