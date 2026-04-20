TCS Nashik woman alleges sexual harassment and conversion pressure
A woman working at TCS Nashik has accused some coworkers, especially Raza Memon, of sexual harassment and trying to force her into religious conversion.
She says she faced name-calling and unwanted physical contact.
Her complaint is one among several from women at the company, leading to nine FIRs and eight arrests so far.
A special investigation team is now looking into what happened.
TCS suspends accused employees, opens probe
TCS has suspended the employees named in these complaints and started an internal investigation with help from external entities. The company says it has zero tolerance for harassment.
Maharashtra's chief minister also weighed in, mentioning corporate jihad in the case.
Meanwhile, Memon's family claims he is being targeted because of workplace politics, highlighting ongoing concerns about ethics at big companies like TCS.