TCS Nashik woman alleges sexual harassment and conversion pressure India Apr 20, 2026

A woman working at TCS Nashik has accused some coworkers, especially Raza Memon, of sexual harassment and trying to force her into religious conversion.

She says she faced name-calling and unwanted physical contact.

Her complaint is one among several from women at the company, leading to nine FIRs and eight arrests so far.

A special investigation team is now looking into what happened.