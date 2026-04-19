TCS Nashik's Raza Rafiq Memon arrested amid harassment, conversion allegations
India
TCS is facing serious allegations at its Nashik branch after team leader Raza Rafiq Memon and seven others were arrested for alleged sexual harassment and pressuring a colleague to convert religions.
Memon's family said these accusations are just office politics and jealousy at play, pointing to his strong work record and success.
TCS suspends accused, opens internal probe
Memon's family also believes there is a communal bias behind the charges, noting that no action was taken against his superiors from other backgrounds.
Meanwhile, TCS has suspended those named in the complaint and announced an internal investigation panel.
The company says it has a strict zero-tolerance policy on harassment and is working with external entities to get to the bottom of things.