TCS suspends Nida Khan after sexual harassment and abuse allegations
India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended Nida Khan, who worked at a TCS-linked BPO center in Nashik, after she was accused of sexual harassment and abuse.
She is currently said to be in judicial/police custody, and TCS has asked her to return company property and keep things confidential while the investigation continues.
FIRs allege religious coercion against Khan
Police say Khan is linked to a sex scandal and a forced conversion racket, with nine FIRs filed against her for religious harassment and coercion.
The Maharashtra State Women's Commission is looking into claims that young women employees were targeted at the BPO.
Meanwhile, Khan's parents insist the charges are politically motivated, adding another layer to the ongoing court case.