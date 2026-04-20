TCS suspends Nida Khan after sexual harassment and abuse allegations India Apr 20, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended Nida Khan, who worked at a TCS-linked BPO center in Nashik, after she was accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

She is currently said to be in judicial/police custody, and TCS has asked her to return company property and keep things confidential while the investigation continues.