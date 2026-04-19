TCS's Raza Rafiq Memon arrested on sexual harassment, attempted conversion
India
A TCS employee from Nashik, Raza Rafiq Memon, was arrested along with seven others over allegations of sexual harassment and attempted conversion.
While police have taken action and Memon remains in custody until April 20, his family insists the charges are false and driven by office politics.
TCS suspends employees, family alleges targeting
TCS has suspended the employees involved and started an internal investigation.
The company says it's serious about workplace safety, noting there were no previous complaints through official channels.
Meanwhile, Memon's family claims he's being targeted because of his high performance at work: his uncle called the situation a coordinated conspiracy, pointing to Memon's leadership role and recent academic achievements.