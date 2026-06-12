TDB introduces online payments and AI crowd management at Sabarimala
This year, the Sabarimala pilgrimage is getting a major tech upgrade. All payments and admin work will be done online: no more cash at the temple.
To keep things smooth, AI will track and manage crowds in busy spots like Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam.
TDB President K Jayakumar says these changes are all about making the experience safer and easier for everyone.
Board launches 'Green Sabarimala' June 14
To get ready, TDB is hosting an AI-focused workshop on June 20 with experts sharing tips on smart crowd control.
They're also rolling out a "Green Sabarimala" program on June 14: expect new steel bins for better waste sorting (biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and hazardous) instead of plastic ones.
Plus, there's a zero-tolerance policy against corruption now: more audits and checks to keep things transparent during the pilgrimage.