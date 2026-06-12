TDB introduces online payments and AI crowd management at Sabarimala India Jun 12, 2026

This year, the Sabarimala pilgrimage is getting a major tech upgrade. All payments and admin work will be done online: no more cash at the temple.

To keep things smooth, AI will track and manage crowds in busy spots like Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam.

TDB President K Jayakumar says these changes are all about making the experience safer and easier for everyone.