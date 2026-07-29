TDP leaders invite villagers to Alluri Sitharama Raju Airport inauguration
Villagers from Bhogapuram, Pusapatirega, and Savaravilli in Andhra Pradesh are officially invited to the grand opening of the Alluri Sitharama Raju International Airport on August 1.
The invitations came from local TDP leaders and Kakinada Market Committee Chairman Bachhu Sekhar, following a call by TDP National president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
TDP leaders hand out Kakinada Kaja
As a gesture, the team handed out boxes of Kakinada Kaja sweets while inviting residents, recognizing their land sacrifices that made the airport possible.
Sekhar shared that the event was a way to honor their sacrifices and services, adding that many villagers are genuinely excited about seeing Prime Minister Modi at the ceremony.
The warm response from locals made it a memorable outreach effort for everyone involved.