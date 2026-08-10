Tension along India-Bangladesh border as Jalpaiguri tea grower abducted
What's the story
Tensions have escalated along the India-Bangladesh border after a 35-year-old tea farmer from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi nationals. The farmer, Dipankar Gope, was reportedly working alone on his tea plantation near Gate Number 30 of the Chaulhati Border Outpost when he was taken hostage by a group of around 20 men. The group then allegedly crossed into Bangladesh's Panchagarh district with Gope and handed him over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Retaliation theory
Abduction believed to be in retaliation for earlier border incident
The alleged kidnapping is believed to be in retaliation for an earlier incident on the border.
On August 6, BSF personnel had stopped a Bangladeshi national named Tamiz Uddin from entering India by cutting through the barbed-wire fencing. Uddin was detained and handed over to the police.
Gope's family has alleged that his abduction was in retaliation for Uddin's arrest.
Ongoing negotiations
Gope's release being negotiated
After the incident, the BSF held a flag meeting with BGB officials to secure Gope's release. However, as of Saturday night, he was still in BGB custody.
The BSF is in regular touch with its Bangladeshi counterpart and has requested his immediate and safe return to India.
The incident has raised concerns among farmers whose lands are close to the border fence and who work regularly in these areas.
Security fears
Demand for increased BSF patrolling
The abduction has triggered anxiety among farmers and small tea growers in northern West Bengal.
Bijaygopal Chakraborty, president of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers' Association, demanded more security for farmers working near the border.
He urged authorities to increase BSF patrolling and strengthen security around agricultural areas during working hours.
The association also called for measures to protect agricultural land from such incidents in the future.