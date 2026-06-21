Teacher and headmaster arrested in Chikkamagaluru over student abuse
A higher primary school headmaster and teacher in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district were arrested after residents reported sexual abuse of students.
K.S. Nagarajappa, a teacher, is accused of directly abusing students, while Lokeshappa, the headmaster, was taken into custody for not reporting the complaints to authorities, which he was legally required to do.
BEO Thimmaiah faults Lokeshappa, both suspended
Local residents first raised the issue with the headmaster, but instead of alerting police, he only held a meeting with school committee members.
Things changed when Block Education Officer M.H. Thimmaiah and Child Welfare Committee members visited the school on June 19 and on Friday.
Thimmaiah called out Lokeshappa's lack of action, saying he "failed in his mandatory duty to report."
Both men have been suspended by the Department of School Education.