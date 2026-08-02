Teacher and husband lose ₹45L in social media investment scam
India
A school teacher and her husband lost ₹4,500,000 to an online investment scam after trying to recover from a previous cyber fraud.
Hoping for quick returns, they found a promising-looking app on social media, but ended up transferring money to fraudsters.
Police launch probe after delayed report
The couple borrowed more funds and sent them to accounts listed by the app operators between November 2025 and February 2026.
When they tried to withdraw their money, the app vanished and all contact was lost.
They reported the incident after some delay, and police have now launched an investigation, with a senior cybercrime investigator reminding everyone that scams often target people looking for easy profits, especially those who have already been hit before.