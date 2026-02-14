Teacher-student sexual assault: Doctor can't escape POCSO charges
A Mumbai court has decided not to let a West Bengal-based doctor off the hook in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old student.
The doctor is accused of prescribing anti-anxiety meds that reportedly made it easier for the student's teacher to commit the abuse between January 2024 and February 2025.
She was arrested last July under the POCSO Act, but got bail soon after.
Judge's explanation on why they rejected the plea
The judge explained that right now, they only need enough evidence to suggest something might have happened—not final proof.
Arguments like an alibi or claims that there is insufficient evidence will be looked at during the actual trial, not now.
Under POCSO rules, once the victim speaks up, it's on the accused to prove their side as things move ahead in court.