Teacher suspended after cook seen diluting kids' milk India Feb 14, 2026

A teacher in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, got suspended after a viral video showed a cook diluting students' milk with water in the presence of the teacher, who is heard asking students to drink—something that clearly goes against the mid-day meal rule of giving each child 200ml of pure milk.

The clip quickly sparked worries about what kids are really being served at school.