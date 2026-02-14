Teacher suspended after cook seen diluting kids' milk
India
A teacher in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, got suspended after a viral video showed a cook diluting students' milk with water in the presence of the teacher, who is heard asking students to drink—something that clearly goes against the mid-day meal rule of giving each child 200ml of pure milk.
The clip quickly sparked worries about what kids are really being served at school.
Similar case in 2019 in Sonbhadra district
Monika Soni, the teacher seen in the video, was immediately suspended by education officials, and the suspension order was shared by the state's Basic Education Minister.
The district magistrate said she was ordering a detailed magisterial inquiry into the matter.
Interestingly, this isn't a first—there was a similar case back in 2019 in Sonbhadra district.