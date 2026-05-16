Teachers cite rushed CBSE OSM rollout amid low marks India May 16, 2026

CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 results has left many students and teachers frustrated, with lots of reports of unexpectedly low marks this year.

The system was meant to eliminate totalling, posting, and uploading errors, but teachers like Sanjeev Jha say the rollout was rushed: online training happened just a month before evaluations, and technical glitches made things worse.

Out of nearly 1 crore answer sheets checked, the overall pass rate stood at 85.2%.