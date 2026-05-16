Teachers cite rushed CBSE OSM rollout amid low marks
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 results has left many students and teachers frustrated, with lots of reports of unexpectedly low marks this year.
The system was meant to eliminate totalling, posting, and uploading errors, but teachers like Sanjeev Jha say the rollout was rushed: online training happened just a month before evaluations, and technical glitches made things worse.
Out of nearly 1 crore answer sheets checked, the overall pass rate stood at 85.2%.
Blurry scans and marking format confusion
Teachers pointed out issues like blurry scanned answers and text merging on screen, making it tough to grade fairly.
The switch to step-wise marking also caught students off guard, especially those used to direct-answer formats for exams like JEE or NEET.
Many have taken their concerns online.