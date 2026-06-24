Tear gas from Bijnor police drill causes burning eyes, coughing
India
A police riot control drill in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when tear gas spread from the training site into nearby markets and homes.
People ended up dealing with burning eyes, coughing, and trouble breathing; definitely not what anyone signed up for.
Shopkeepers and residents ask for warnings
Shopkeepers had to pause their businesses, and children as well as pedestrians were caught off guard by the tear gas.
Locals weren't happy about not getting any heads-up before such a strong substance was used.
Many are now asking officials to plan future drills more carefully and give proper warnings so public safety exercises don't end up hurting regular folks.