Pune: Techie punches girlfriend to death, arrested
What's the story
A 31-year-old software engineer, Shubham Kalbande, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Komal Dahale (26), by punching her repeatedly at her paying guest accommodation in Pune's Hinjewadi area. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday after a heated argument between the couple. Both worked as software engineers at different IT companies and had known each other for around three-and-a-half years.
Incident details
Argument escalated into physical assault
The couple had gone out for dinner with Dahale's friends on Sunday night. After returning to their accommodation, an argument broke out between them and her friends left.
The argument escalated into a physical assault around 3:00am, during which Kalbande allegedly punched Dahale multiple times with his fists.
Police said no weapon was involved in the incident.
Aftermath
Kalbande called police after finding Dahale unresponsive
Around 6:30am, Kalbande allegedly found Dahale unresponsive and called the police for an ambulance.
She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police then arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
Kalbande was initially detained for questioning but was later arrested after he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators looking into statements from witnesses
Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey confirmed both were IT professionals at different multinational companies.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said a dispute preceded the incident and "the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report."
Dahale had swelling around her eyes and other parts of her body.
Investigators are looking into statements from Dahale's roommate and other witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation.