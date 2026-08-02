Teen apologized after allegedly insulting Narendra Modi, FIR still active
India
A 15-year-old girl was booked for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
She later apologized, saying she got caught up in the moment and regretted her actions.
Even after Prime Minister Modi urged forgiveness for "misguided children," the FIR against her is still active.
Mother seeks case dropped and protection
The girl's mother says her family has been forced to move homes, with no police protection. She emphasized they have no political ties and asked for the case to be dropped and for security.
She also pointed out that young people can easily be influenced, urging guidance instead of punishment.