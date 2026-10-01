Teen at South Point school injured after alleged classmate attack
India
A 15-year-old boy at South Point School in Kolkata was injured after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a sharp object during class Wednesday.
The argument over books may have triggered the attack, leaving the student with wounds on his neck and hand.
He received first aid and surgery and is now in stable condition.
Alleged attacker counseled, police informed
After the incident, the attacker was counseled by school psychologists and sent home with his father.
Police have been informed and are investigating, but no detention has been made yet.
The students who witnessed it would be counseled to ensure their emotional well-being, and the school would take steps to ensure a safe, caring, and supportive environment for students and staff.