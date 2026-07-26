Teen detained after excavator kills Ulagadhipathi son of P. Periyapullan
India
A 17-year-old has been detained after a tragic accident near IIT-Madras left Ulagadhipathi, the 21-year-old son of former AIADMK MLA P. Periyapullan, also known as Selvam, dead.
Ulagadhipathi was on his way to college when an excavator allegedly brushed against it from behind, causing him to fall and get fatally run over.
Rasakumar arrested, teen sent to observation
Police say the excavator's driver was questioned after the crash.
The owner, Rasakumar, 34, was arrested for letting a minor operate heavy machinery, something only licensed adults are allowed to do.
The teen has been sent to an observation home while investigations continue.