Teen detained after excavator kills Ulagadhipathi son of P. Periyapullan

A 17-year-old has been detained after a tragic accident near IIT-Madras left Ulagadhipathi, the 21-year-old son of former AIADMK MLA P. Periyapullan, also known as Selvam, dead.

Ulagadhipathi was on his way to college when an excavator allegedly brushed against it from behind, causing him to fall and get fatally run over.