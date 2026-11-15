Delhi: 18-year-old woman found dead inside trial room
What's the story
An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a trial room of a clothing showroom in Delhi on Saturday. The victim, identified as Shabnam, worked at the establishment near Moti Nagar Metro Station. Her family has accused a man named Suraj of her murder. They allege that Suraj had previously assaulted Shabnam physically in the past. Police suspect that Suraj had strained personal relations with her.
Crime scene
Suspect has strained personal relations with victim
According to preliminary investigations, Suraj reached the showroom around the time Shabnam's shift was ending. He allegedly carried a sharp-edged weapon with him.
Police suspect he took Shabnam to the trial room under the pretext of talking to her before slitting her throat and fleeing.
The incident came to light around 9:00pm when other employees found Shabnam lying in a pool of blood during their closing checks.
Ongoing probe
Police teams formed to trace suspect
Upon receiving the alert, police rushed to the spot and found injury marks on Shabnam's neck.
Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
The Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to trace Suraj. They are analyzing CCTV footage from inside and outside the showroom to establish a timeline of events and track his escape route.