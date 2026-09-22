3 men posing as cops gang-rape minor inside Delhi park
What's the story
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men impersonating police officers in a park near Kalkaji Mandir, Delhi. The victim had gone to the park near the temple with her 17-year-old male friend around 7:30pm after offering prayers at the temple. The three accused, aged around 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached them, claiming to be policemen and separated her from her friend. One of them first threatened the girl with a firearm and knife and sexually assaulted her.
Ongoing probe
One suspect arrested after encounter with police
Two other accused then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.
After the crime, the accused persons threatened the duo, police said.
The police received a call about the incident at 8:45pm and rushed to the scene.
The victim was taken for a medical examination after the incident.
CCTV footage from the park and nearby areas was analyzed to identify the accused.
Cops
Suspect opened fire at cops
During the investigation, police teams were formed to trace them.
One of the teams received information about the accused's movements close to DM Office Road in Amar Colony, where the police team had set up a trap.
The suspect, identified as Asif and working at Okhla Mandi, allegedly opened three rounds at the police party when directed to surrender. He was then shot in his right leg by a policeman in self-defense
The two others are on the run.